NEW ORLEANS

If you don’t, the 2022 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo, presented by Friends of Bayou St. John, will make its return to the banks of Bayou St. John.

The annual, three-day neighborhood festival features music on four stages, including the new floating Brass Barge stage stationed in Bayou St. John.

Along with music, there will be fun activities for children, many local food vendors, yoga classes, and an arts market.

Everyone who enters Bayou Boogaloo must have a ticket that can be purchased online.

There will be two bayou entrances (one at Dumaine and one at Toulouse) for people with boats, barges, and other watercraft, and all attendees – both on and off the land – must pass through metal detectors.

Three-day general admission weekend tickets are available for $45 and will increase to $55 on May 15.

Single-day Saturday + Sunday tickets are also available for $20 but will increase to $30 on May 15.

Single-day Friday tickets are available for $10 but will increase to $15 on May 15.

Tickets can be purchased here.