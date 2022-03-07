NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s always something to do in the Big Easy, whether it’s going to a festival, a Saint’s game, or visiting a local bar.

On March 9-13, Peta will have a metal cage at the plaza. Passers-by are invited to get inside it and experience just a few seconds of what lab animals experience year after year. If you want to try out the cage yourself that might make for a compelling Instagram or Twitter post.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in full action, many games will be happening at the Smoothie King Center in downtown New Orleans.

Wanderfest, the world’s first outdoor travel festival for women, is coming to New Orleans, Louisiana on the weekend of 12-13. Hundreds of travel lovers from around the world will join together at the Spanish Plaza at the Riverwalk to take part in a celebration of all things travel. The schedule features a line-up of international culture makers, travel experts, and musical performers while also elevating local artists from New Orleans.

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club holds an annual Mass on the 2nd Saturday of March (at noon) at St. Mary’s Assumption Church (on the corner of Constance and Josephine Streets). After mass, the party begins with the annual parade!

On March 12, you can paddle on the bayou along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux.

Live music, kid’s activities, and food will be available.

SCHEDULE

St. Patricks Day on the Bayou

2 PM – Gates Open to Public

2 PM to 4 PM – Live Music by Russ Cheramie

2 PM to 5:30 PM – Kids Activities

4 PM – Cardboard & Duct Tape Boat Races Begin

4:30 PM – Food Serving Begins (FREE with $10 entry)

5:30 PM to 9:30 PM – Live Music by Shorts In December

The Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at noon on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The parade will follow its traditional Metairie Road route, beginning in front of Rummel High School at 1st Street and Severn Avenue, and ending at Focis and Canal Streets.

Before the parade, the Crescent City Fitness Foundation will host the 2022 Caesars Sportsbook St. Patrick’s Day Classic.

The race, which is open to runners and walkers of all ages, begins at 10 a.m. on Metairie Road near Gennaro’s Bar at North Causeway Boulevard.

Participants will proceed down Metairie Road to Frisco and finish just before the train tracks at Winston’s Pub & Patio, where a post-race party will held.

Couvant has announced the restaurant will be reopening its doors on Thursday, March 17. The restaurant will offer both breakfast and dinner service with plans to expand its offerings to include lunch and brunch service later this year (reservations via Resy will open on Thursday, March 10). Leading the charge is Executive Chef Ryan Pearson, who has recently returned to New Orleans after spending several years in New York and Paris. Inspired by his past travels, professional experiences and home state of Louisiana, Pearson describes the new menu as “elevated French cuisine infused with Southern soul.”

Saturday, March 12, Chicago , NOBA presents Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón at the Mahalia Jackson Theater,

Saturday, March, 13, Bob Dylan, Pepa pig

March 20, The Price is Right Live

Friday, March 25, Little feat

A New Orleans-based two-day music and arts festival will take place March 25-26.

Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Trippie Redd, Amelie Lens, SVDDEN DEATH, CloZee, and many more will be featured at the event.

