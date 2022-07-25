NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Christmas is coming five months early! The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and NOLA ChristmasFest announced the first-ever Jolly in July event. The free event will be on Saturday, July 30 at the Live Oak Porch, directly in front of Hall H-I at the Convention Center.

Families can expect to beat the scorching heat by enjoying holiday-flavored snowballs and writing letters to veterans to spread the holiday cheer. Along with that, guests will also have a chance to watch a holiday movie and take photos with Swirly the Elf and Summer Santa. The movie will begin at 7:45 p.m. Guests that are interested can click here to learn more.

Jolly in July is a summer spin-off of the NOLA ChristmasFest, which is a 10-day event featuring an ice rink, a Yuletide Market, and several kid-friendly holiday attractions.

Guests attending can park for free in Lot F for families in one car with a child under 12 years old. A parent or guardian must be present with children under 18. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and concessions available to be purchased. No outside food or beverages will be allowed.