JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, the postponement of the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival was announced.

The festival won’t be until the Fall according to city officials.

The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival will take place this fall at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds, 4953 City Park Dive in Jean Lafitte.

The festival will have live music, food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides, and an art walk.

The event space will include the town’s Wetland Trace, a boardwalk trail through a 41-acre cypress swamp nature preserve, adjacent to the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.

Swamp Tours will also be offered to leave from the Wetland Trace. The music lineup will be announced at a later date.

The new festival dates will be announced in the coming weeks.