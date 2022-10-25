JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival music lineup was announced Tuesday (Oct.25). Festival goers can expect to move to the rhythm and experience a variety of different musicians as they enjoy Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides, and art.
Here is the full lineup:
Friday, November 11, 2022
5:00 pm – 6:15 pm Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy
6:45 pm – 8:00 pm Shorts in December
8:30 pm – 9:45 pm Uncle Kracker
10:15 pm – 11:15 pm Lauren Alaina
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Noon – 1:00 pm Michael Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Junior Lacrosse
4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Them Ole Ghosts
6:15 pm -7:30 pm Better Than Ezra
8:00 pm – 9:15 pm The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra
9:45 pm – 11:00 pm ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Noon – 1:00 pm Nashville South
1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Amanda Shaw
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm The Creole String Beans
4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Aaron Foret
6:15 pm – 7:30 pm The Marshall Tucker Band
8:00 pm – 9:15 pm Travis Tritt
The festival will take place from November 11-13 at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds. Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will cost $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday and Sunday. Those who want to go for the entire three-day event can purchase a wristband for $30.
