JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival music lineup was announced Tuesday (Oct.25). Festival goers can expect to move to the rhythm and experience a variety of different musicians as they enjoy Louisiana food, swamp tours, kayak rentals, carnival rides, and art.

Here is the full lineup:

Friday, November 11, 2022

5:00 pm – 6:15 pm Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy

6:45 pm – 8:00 pm Shorts in December

8:30 pm – 9:45 pm Uncle Kracker

10:15 pm – 11:15 pm Lauren Alaina

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Noon – 1:00 pm Michael Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Junior Lacrosse

4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Them Ole Ghosts

6:15 pm -7:30 pm Better Than Ezra

8:00 pm – 9:15 pm The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

9:45 pm – 11:00 pm ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Noon – 1:00 pm Nashville South

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Amanda Shaw

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm The Creole String Beans

4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Aaron Foret

6:15 pm – 7:30 pm The Marshall Tucker Band

8:00 pm – 9:15 pm Travis Tritt

The festival will take place from November 11-13 at the Jean Lafitte Auditorium and Grounds. Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will cost $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday and Sunday. Those who want to go for the entire three-day event can purchase a wristband for $30.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.