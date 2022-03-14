NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The countdown is here, the BUKU Music + Art Project is just 11 days away.

After a two-year hiatus, many talented artists will take center stage, some for the very first time.

Many local New Orleans artists are feeling grateful to have the opportunity to perform in their hometown.

504ICYGRL from the West Bank is among the many talented artists who will take the stage on the March 25-26 weekend.

“It feels fake, low-key, it kinda feels a little fake but it feels really good like a dream honestly it is a goal of mine,” said 504ICYGRL.

The rap and trap artist said she got her start in California, she said she would’ve never expected herself to be in the situation she came across.

“It was really the right place at the right time.”

She said it would have taken her longer to gain the confidence she needed to go for something herself.

504ICYGRL said she is really excited to perform in front of her community.

She said the hardest part of prepping for her performance is the choreography. The artist said she wanted to give her audience a show.

She said she is most worried about the dance moves, but she said she likes stepping outside of her comfort zone.

“I’m not a good dancer, but I’m gonna learn.”