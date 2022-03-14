NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – “HAMILTON” is coming to New Orleans this summer!

Tickets for “HAMILTON” go on sale on March 15 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances, according to an official press release. There will be a lottery for 40 tickets available for just $10 for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the show’s opening.

“HAMILTON” features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. The musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The musical has made a big impact on culture, politics, and education.

The play will run from June 21 to July 10. Tickets will be available for all performances and can be purchased at The Saenger Theatre Box Office, Broadway In New Orleans website, and on Ticketmaster.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Producer Jeffrey Seller says. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the New Orleans engagement should be made through at The Saenger Theatre Box Office, BroadwayInNewOrleans.com and through Ticketmaster.”