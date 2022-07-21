GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — On the weekend of July 28 through July 30, the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo will be in action. An anticipated number of over 2,000 anglers will cast their lines for the 94th annual rodeo.

The three-day festival will feature live music, Louisiana cuisine, and games for the kids, including crab racing. Festival goers will also have a chance to compete in a corn hole competition this year for the first time. The competition will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jefferson Parish President, Cynthia Lee Sheng will attend and be the first female president of the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo.

Sheng released a statement of what it means to her:

“It is such an honor to be in this position, especially at such a critical time for this community as we continue to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Ida. My father, the late JPSO Sheriff Harry Lee, was the Tarpon Rodeo President in 1984. I am so proud to follow in his footsteps and carry on the legacy of this very special tradition; a truly historic event for Jefferson Parish and a time where we can pause in the midst of the chaos and just enjoy life.”

Anyone interested in registering for the tournament can go onsite anytime during the festival.

$125 registration gets entry to the tournament, two raffle tickets to win a grand prize Blazer Bay Boat with a trailer and a Mercury motor, a T-shirt, hat, poster, program, and a beer Huggie.

$50 registration includes tournament entry, one raffle ticket for the grand prize boat giveaway, a hat, and a program.

For more information on the rodeo visit the Tarpon Rodeo website.

Participants can expect to catch a variety of fish including the following:

Yellowfin Tuna

Snapper

Wahoo

Grouper

Red Fish

Speckled Trout

Tarpon

Flounder

Blue Fish,

Catfish

Black Drum

Pompano shrimp

crabs and oysters