NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The French Quarter Festival will be back after a two-year hiatus!

The festival is expected to draw in crowds ready to try delicious food from New Orleans.

Some food vendors, they’re getting ready for their very first French Quarter Festival.

Food vendors are hoping to give attendees a menu that won’t disappoint.



Nicole Mackie, a momma’s house of cornbread, chicken & waffles said the food will be NOLA approved.

“Our festival-only, full-of-flavor, golden nekkid, eatfit, nola-approved whole wings.“



The wings will be presented will be different from other Louisiana festivals.

French quarter festival is hoping to reduce the festival’s waste footprint by eighty percent.

Kenneth spears, the food & beverage director said it is about a healthy environment.

“The main decision is that I think we really, really care about the environment and the earth, and we want to see the earth, you know, sustain and survive and be good for future generations.”