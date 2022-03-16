NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 19 and 20 in Belle Chasse, flight teams will soar above the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans!

The show will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, various military and civilian flight demonstrations, a jet-powered truck, and more.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister got to take a flight on the Blue Angels jet on Wednesday, before the show. The Blue Angels haven’t flown in New Orleans since 2017.

In addition to the Blue Angels, other teams scheduled to perform include:

Military Demonstration Teams:

· Black Daggers with MAG-49

· U.S. Coast Guard Survivor Recovery Demo

· Strike Fighter Squadron 204 (VFA-204) F-18 Hornets

· The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

· Louisiana Air National Guard

Civilian Demonstration Teams:

· Ken Rieder of Redline Air Shows aerobatic team

· Jessy Panzer · Adam Baker of Playful Airshows

· Shockwave the Jet-Truck

· The Quicksilver Mustang (P-51)

Parking and admission are free and gates open at 8 a.m. on both days.

The show starts at about 10 a.m., and the event is open to the public.

Air show visitors will be directed to enter the base through the Back Gate off of Barriere Road, where buses will continuously shuttle visitors to and from the air show, or the Blue Gate Road entrance, off Hwy. 23, which is about one mile south of the main gate, where parking is available.

Security procedures state that all persons and carry-in items are subject to search. Confiscated items will not be returned.

All unattended bags and items will be removed from the premise.

The following “carry-in” restrictions apply:

· No Backpacks

· No Coolers

· No Cans

· No Glass

· No Alcohol

· No Pets

· No Tents

· No Cooking Equipment

· No Bicycles · No Roller Blades

· No Hoverboards

· No Drones

· No Skates or Skateboards

· No Weapons Of Any Kind

Still and video cameras are allowed at the show and all compartments may be opened at security checkpoints.

Entry of small coolers carrying life-saving medicines or formula bottles for young infants will be permitted.

For more information on the event, click here.