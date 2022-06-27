NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 30, many big-named artists and vendors from around the country will be in New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival 2022.

The festival of culture will be four days of entertainment, comedy, and fun.

The festival is meant to inform and uplift the largest global gathering of everyday multigenerational Black women in a safe space.

Attendees will have a chance to see Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, the Isley Brothers, Kevin Hart, and more perform.

According to ESSENCE, the festival draws in more than 530,000 attendees annually over the July 4th weekend.

In accordance with state and local guidelines and public health guidance, everyone is required to show a valid ID with their proof of full vaccination at the event.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can click HERE.