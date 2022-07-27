NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, many locals and visitors were partying in the Lower Garden District at Race and Religious for “Hendrick’s House of Wonders,” to celebrate Tales of the Cocktail. The event is not new to Vance Henderson, the National Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin. Henderson said that this is his 10th time visiting New Orleans for the event.

He said that there is no place better than the big easy to have it. “It’s like the industries family reunion, you come here every year, and it’s hugs, it’s fist bumps, elbows, it’s just filled with joy to be with your family.” Henderson said it is truly special this year because it is the conference’s 20th anniversary. “Everything is on 101.” The conference hasn’t gotten together in two years since the pandemic and he said it feels great to be back.

William Grant & Sons is the parent company of Hendrick’s Gin. Henderson said, “No other gin tastes like us because no other gin is made like us, speaks like us behaves like us, and has our tone of voice, it is just that different.”

The party began at 12 p.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. For those who won’t be able to make it on Wednesday are invited to attend the “Hendrick’s House of Wonders” from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Along with various drinks, there is a tour attendees can take to learn more about what Hendrick’s Gin is all about.