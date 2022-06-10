NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is known for its unique culture, vibrant nightlife, food, music, entertainment, art, and much more.

The city, also known as the melting pot, brings in many tourists from around the world.

On June 6,7 and 8, the best wedding industry professionals in the world got to experience New Orleans hospitality.

Over 500 attendees had a chance to network, and share ideas, information, and strategies for creating luxury weddings while getting a chance to experience and be inspired by New Orleans.

More than half of the attendees had never been to New Orleans. The three-day event was filled with many different activities centered around New Orleans.

Sapphire Events, partnered with Engage! Summits to bring the big event to New Orleans.

Valerie Gernhauser the Owner of Sapphire Events, a destination wedding company said she wanted to show wedding planners from around the world what New Orleans has to offer.

Wedding planners like Shawna Gohel from San Fransisco said she was inspired by the southern charm and her favorite part about the city was the people and how friendly they were.

“Just from writing polite handwritten thank you cards and greeting people, that southern touches make every event even more special.”

Gohel said there were many special surprises. Gayle Benson even made a special appearance at the conference.

The producers of Engage! Summit said it was their first time in New Orleans and they described their time in the city as magical.

“I think we did five or six second lines and I think we will continue to do them,” said Rebecca Grinnals, the producer of Engage! Summits.

The prices for the exclusive event averaged to be anywhere from $4,500-$7,500 attend. Some of the attendees were major celebrity planners, photographers, and designers.

To see more photos of Engage!22 New Orleans click here.