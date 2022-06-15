A waterproof picnic blanket is the perfect addition for attending outdoor movies, music festivals or events.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On June 18, District C” Councilmember Freddie King III will host a free Father’s Day picnic.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at NOMTOC Social Pleasure Club on 1905 Newton Street.

The free event will be open to the public and will feature food, music, and free health screenings provided by InclusivCare.

InclusivCare’s free health screenings include blood pressure readings, COVID tests and vaccinations, and on-site men’s health counseling from a local male physician.

No registration is required.