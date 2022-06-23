City Park celebrates Independence Day with “Happy 3rd of July” celebration

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking for ideas for the 4th of July weekend?

New Orleans City Park is celebrating Independence Day on Sunday, July 3rd with its “Happy 3rd of July,” event.

The festivities begin at 7:15 p.m. with the national anthem sung by local artist Robin Barnes, followed by a patriotic program featuring the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

The evening will showcase fireworks atop the Peristyle at 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and arrive early, to enjoy this free community event. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com.