NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The holidays are just around the corner and Christmas is less than 100 days away! The 9th annual NOLA ChristmasFest will return to the big easy in 2022. The indoor attraction is packed with a variety of things to enjoy to get your family in the holiday spirit.

According to event organizers, the public will get to experience 300,000 square feet of rides, giant ice slides, a real ice skating rink, and holiday décor from December 21 through December 30. Click here to take a look at all the available attractions.

Tickets cost twenty-five dollars during the week and thirty dollars on weekends for 4.5-hour long sessions. Individual ticket purchase is required for those ages 2 and older.No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. The tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 30. They must be purchased online.

There is special pricing available for the following:

Military, Healthcare, and First Responders are able to enjoy $20 admission plus taxes and service charge on Friday, December 23 with an official valid ID if their ticket is purchased at the box office to receive the discount.

Group pricing is available for 15 or more people to receive a rate of $20 on weekdays & $25 Saturday & Sunday per person plus taxes and service charges.

