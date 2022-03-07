NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The BUKU Music + Art Project announced an in-person, NO TICKET FEE sales event that will happen Saturday, March 12 from 2-8 p.m. at Pythian Market in downtown New Orleans.

The pop-up market will also feature BUKU Live Gallery artists Art By Jay, Ceaux, KNOWLA, Fat Kids from Outer Space, and MK Ultra.

Art by Phats, Mr. Balloon Hands, Donkeybeatz, and Kids With Krowns will also be on display. This one-day event will feature music by DJ Red Stylez and DJ Judd.

Fans are encouraged to come hungry! Pythian Market’s food and beverage vendors include 14 Parishes, Ascent Blends, Bar 1908, Eat Well, Kais, La Cocinita, Latte’s on Loyola, Ma Momma’s House, The Pizza Box, TJ Gourmet, and Willie Mae’s.

Ticket prices for this one-day sale are as follows (Credit card payments only, no cash).

Fans will receive a hard ticket that must be exchanged at the festival box office for a wristband to enter the festival:

$130 Friday GA

$130 Saturday GA

$249 2-Day GA

$240 Friday VIP

$240 Saturday VIP

$449.50 2-Day VIP