NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The BUKU Music + Art Project is just 11 days away!

On March 14, 2022, the lineup schedule was released for the two-day event.

Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Trippie Redd, Amelie Lens, SVDDEN DEATH, CloZee, and many more will be featured at the event.

Buku announced the schedule on Twitter.

To see the line-up visit thebukuproject.com