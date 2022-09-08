NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents will have something fun to do in November as a new festival takes place at the River City Plaza at Mardi Gras World.

On Thursday, a local organization called Bridge House Grace House made the announcement of the new event. According to the organizers, the festival will be free and take place on November 12. Attendees can expect to listen to live music, see special guests, and try a variety of different food options at the event.

The organization’s goal is to provide treatment and support to men and women suffering from alcohol and drug addiction in south Louisiana.