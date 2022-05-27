GRANDE ISLE, La. (WGNO) — This summer the first annual Island Strong Beach Fest will take place to celebrate Grand Isle’s recovery.

The two-day festival will have live music and so much more on July 15 and 16.

Live music, food, craft booths, and various other vendors will support Grand Isle’s recovery from Hurricane Ida. The festival will take place on the beach across from the Grand Isle Community Center and Birch Lane beach crossover #19.

“We have come a long way in the months following Hurricane Ida. Island Strong Beach Fest celebrates the resilience of our community and helps raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done for us to fully recover,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “We welcome everyone to come down to enjoy some live music on the beach. We also encourage you to come down to stay a weekend, book a fishing trip or patronize a local business. Everyone has a role to play in this recovery.”

There will be a donation fee for the participants at the festival.

Here is the music lineup:

Friday, July 15:

5:00 p.m. Gates Open – DJ

5:30 to 7:30 – Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters

8:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Nashville South

Saturday, July 16:

10:00 a.m. Gates Open – DJ

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Aaron Foret

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – JR. Lacrosse & Sumtin Sneaky

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Shorts in December featuring Gordon Bradberry

8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Velvet Sky