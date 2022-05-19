NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Bayou Boogaloo is back!

Residents and visitors can kick off their weekends on Bayou St. John starting on Friday, May 20.

All ages are invited to enjoy live music, a variety of food, art, and activities.

Locals like Jennifer Jones, a former teacher who goes by “The dancing lady” said she is excited for the event to be back in Mid-City.

Jones said she goes to many festivals around the city, but said Bayou Boogaloo is different from the rest.

Ellie Rand, a publicist for the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo said Bayou Boogaloo 2022 will be different with a lot more activities for families.

“New this year we are excited about it is a floating barge state on the bayou.”

The new stage will feature a lineup of some of the city’s best brass bands.

In addition, new food vendors like Soulé Cafe, Jamaican Jerk House, Dat Dog, Bub’s Burgers, and bayou side yoga classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Family Yoga class will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the kid’s tent and on Sunday morning class will start from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Dumaine Stage.

A special baby changing and feeding tent will also be available for families to use.

Additionally, Bayou Boogaloo will also feature a curated arts market with 60 artists and designers.

Those who like to float on the bayou must have a ticket to enter the event.

There will be two bayou entrances for attendees. One entrance will be at Dumaine and one at Toulouse.

People with boats, barges, and other watercraft, and all other attendees must pass through metal detectors said Rand.

Attendees with large barges can pre-register their barges, pay a security deposit and sign up for a predetermined time to assemble their barges ahead of the festival for easier and quicker entry. Visitors can sign up here.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.