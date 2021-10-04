Ernest N. Morial Convention Center honored as one of city’s greatest places to work

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Ernest N. Memorial Center adds another honor to its list of awards.

For the second year in a row, the convention center has been named as of New Orleans’ Best Places to Work. The honor comes from New Orleans CityBusiness, a weekly business newspaper.

Melvin Rodrigue, Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Commissioner, was also named a recipient of the “Icon Award,” which is awarded to business leaders who have had a lasting influence on the region’s economic development.

Melvin Rodrigue (via MCCNO.com)

Rodrigue, who is also the president and CEO of NOLA restaurant Galatoire’s, was recognized for his work with The Galatoire Foundation. The non-profit organization, which was founded by Rodrigue in 2010, has facilitated countless community activities and donation drives as a way for the restaurant to give back. Perhaps the greatest achievement of the foundation is hosting a bi-annual fundraiser that has raised more than $2.2 million.

It is also reported that on top of his philanthropic work, Rodrigue has also been a key contributor in designing a $557 million capital improvement plan for the convention center. The plan is the single-largest reinvestment convention center’s existence and one of the largest renovation projects in U.S. history.

Following the announcement of the award, Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya said:

“This has been a very exciting day for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Not only was our convention center recognized for being one of the best places to work in New Orleans, but Melvin Rodrigue, a current commissioner and former Chairman of the convention center’s board of commissioners, was given an honor that is befitting of the great work that he and his foundation do for our community. Our external customers, the people who visit our facility as well as the citizens of the City of New Orleans, have come to recognize the positive impact our employees make on their stay here in this facility. That all begins by ensuring a work environment that provides an exceptional internal customer service experience for our staff.”

To view New Orleans CityBusiness’ full list of award winners, click here.

Those interested in job opportunities at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center can apply here.

