Entergy bills to increase amid frigid weather; Entergy’s advice on keeping payments as low as possible

NEW ORLEANS – Wind, hail, and freezing temperatures made up much of Monday’s weather– presenting driving hazards on the roads and potential issues with water and sewerage. Another concern? Electricity outages throughout Louisiana. At least 3,000 homes in the New Orleans area were without electricity at the start of the day.

“If you get ice on the trees– on the limb, then they get into our facilities and then that causes outages,” Entergy, Vice President of Distribution Operations, John Hawkins Jr. told WGNO.

Hawkins says those with power will likely see a slight increase in their next payment due to the cold weather– Entergy let their customers know about this possibility, something The New Orleans city council requested Entergy to do earlier this month. Hawkins also offered advice to stay warm without spending a pretty penny.

“Open the drapes, open the blinds, open the curtains, and let the sun in. That helps to heat,” Hawkins explained. “Then, also keeping the doors closed. Try to limit your usage of the larger appliances because it draws a lot of energy. In a week like we’re going to have this week, the more we can conserve the better.”

In the meantime, Hawkins says to stay strong during these challenging and frigid times.

“Just know that if there is an outage, we will be there when it’s safe to do so and we will focus on getting you restored,” said Hawkins.

If you’re an Entergy customer experiencing a power outage, visit entergystormcenter.com or call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.