Emergency Communication Center to prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS – As the weekend approaches, the Orleans Parish Communication District is preparing for Tropical Storm Cristobal.



According to WGNO meteorologist, Scot Pilie’, Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall as soon as Sunday evening. Impacts could begin as early as Saturday night.



That’s why the Emergency Communication Center in New Orleans, also known as ECC, is ready to assist the community in every way they can.



“We are the city’s 9-1-1 and 3-1-1 center,” Executive Director of the Orleans Parish Communication District, Tyrell Morris stated. “We are the nerve center of the city during these times to make sure people can get the right people to the right place at the right time.”



The stormproof facility stays open 24-7 to answer all emergency and non-emergency calls. The staff then correlates with first responders to ensure the citizen receives the help they need.

The Executive Director says, the stormy season won’t slow down operations.



“We have redundant power, redundant water, redundant sewage systems. Our radio system is redundant as well,” said Morris. “Also, we have the ability to treat our own water here, our own sewage. So, we’re able to be self sufficient.”

According to the Executive Director, the New Orleans Emergency Communication Center serves the entire Orleans Parish area. On a regular shift, there’s about 40 call takers. However, because of the possible tropical storm, that could increase this weekend.



“The agency may make a decision to officially go to level two staffing which will increase the staffing on all shifts by 50 percent,” Morris told WGNO.

The staffing can also reach level three. This means all staff members would report to work if Orleans Parish Communication District requested. WGNO was told, that hasn’t happened since hurricane Katrina in 2005.

For Orleans Parish residents who would like to report a non-emergency situation during a storm or hurricane, the Emergency Communication Center says to dial 3-1-1. For all emergency calls, dial 9-1-1.