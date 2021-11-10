Elves are jazzing up Jackson Square for the Holidays, check out what’s happening.

The elves are hard at work bringing Jackson Square and the French Quarter to life for the Holidays.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- It’s officially production time in Jackson Square. Thousands of lights are being strung and hundreds of bows are being hung.

With the holidays just around the corner, the little elves from New Orleans and Company and French Quarter Festivals, Inc. are working hard to jazz it up around here.

Returning to a tradition that spans over a decade and one that visitors travel to see from all over the nation, French Quarter is about to turn into a magical wonderland. Each year the French Quarter Festivals, Inc., the producer of Holidays New Orleans Style, decorates Jackson Square with festive decor bringing joy to locals and visitors.

After having to social distance last season, the staff and volunteers are eager to be back bringing the area back to life again.

“You know part of what we do is bring our community together to celebrate our unique culture and this is something that, we live and work in the French quarter. You know, we are deeply rooted here. We want to make sure that our neighborhood shines brightly during the holiday season. We are ready to welcome our guests,” said Emily Madero, President, and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc.

The elves are busy at work getting the neighborhood dressed for the season and next week will be the big kick-off to Christmas—New Orleans style.

They’ll be announcing celebrations and events that we all love but, missed last year. So, be sure to stay tuned to WGNO for all those announcements.