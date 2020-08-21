Einstein Schools to host community clean-up in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Einstein Schools will host a community clean-up in New Orleans East to mark the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The clean-up will take place on Saturday, August 29, from 8:00 to 9:45 a.m. starting at 5316 Michoud Boulevard with community members picking up trash from the surrounding areas.

Community members who would like to be participate should register by clicking here.

Registered volunteers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Comfortable attire is encouraged and light refreshments will be provided.

The clean-up marks the city’s ongoing recovery since Hurricane Katrina. In 2005, after New Orleans’ neighborhoods were submerged in record flood waters, some areas of the city have been able to recover while other areas are still dealing with damaged buildings and an increased crime rate. This event is Einstein’s way to help better their community.

The clean-up will precede the Village de l’Est Improvement Association’s New Orleans East Matters Rally on Saturday, August 29. Local leadership, community organizations and businesses will come together to discuss sustainable economic development and remember the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.