Einstein Charter High school at Sarah T Reed to host senior parade

NEW ORLEANS – Schools across the city are doing their best to send off their seniors with a bang! Einstein Charter High school at Sarah T Reed is no different.



The organization held a special gathering for their 12th graders. “This parade is to let our young people know that they’re important” CEO of Einstein Charter Schools, Michael McKenzie shared. “They’re the best that we have and we appreciate them.”



This year was Einstein Charter High school at Sarah T Reed’s first graduating class ever! All 75 seniors were honored in the school’s parking lot for completing this milestone!

They are getting the photo booth- instant photo booth, cards, gifts from staff and organization as well.”

To make this celebration even sweeter, the class of 2020’s valedictorian got into over 15 schools, including and Ivy League and a scholarship amount you wouldn’t believe!



“Over 2.9 million dollars. I’m very proud of myself, actually. This was one of my goals since I was in elementary school!” Valedictorian, Jon’Nae Sylvester told WGNO this morning.

Jon’Nae was valedictorian in elementary, middle and now high school! Her ACT score, 31! “My mother pushed me very hard so giving up was never an option in her eyes.”



Last year, her family was homeless and that only fueled this scholar’s fire.



“I don’t even think there’s words that can explain how I’m feeling! My heart is [beating] a million miles and hour, you guys!” Jon’Nae’s Mother, Shaundreca Carter said.

A special feeling not even this pandemic can take away.



“We want our young people to be able to bounce back from anything. Natural disaster, epidemic, recession, we want our young people to be resilient because they’re gonna need that resilience in life” McKenzie said.

Einstein Charter High school at Sarah T Reed has not confirmed a graduation date yet.