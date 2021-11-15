EBRP Library River Center community gala tickets available to purchase

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Library River Center is ready to celebrate its 10th annual ‘Together Baton Rouge’ (TBR) community gala on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6PM to 8PM via Zoom.

Single tickets are $125 per guests. The TBR is requesting that members of the institution purchase the pack of tickets, for $600.

The TBR works to build stronger communities in the greater Baton Rouge area. The ceremony will look back on the decades of services done for citizens in the community.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit http://www.togetherla.org/