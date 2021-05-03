Early registration opens for Jefferson Parish Schools

HARVEY, La. — The early registration period opened on Monday for families to enroll in Jefferson Parish Schools for the 2021-22 academic year.

As the public school system for Jefferson Parish, JP Schools welcomes all students who live within the district’s boundaries and meet state age requirements.

Early registration for all JP Schools is available online through Sunday, May 16.

“One lesson we all learned this year is the critical role our public schools play in the success and well-being of our community,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent for JP Schools.

“At this time of year, we see a large influx of enrollment by our youngest learners entering our school system for the first time. This initial registration period allows them to register with their school early so they have the summer to prepare to enter a new school.”

Additionally, there are several publicly funded pre-K4 seats still available at Jefferson Parish elementary schools. Publicly-funded programs prioritize enrollment for low-income children and children with identified disabilities.

For attendance maps, a list of documents needed for registration, and more information on the registration process, visit jpschools.org/Enroll.