Drive-thru food pantry rescheduled from Good Friday to Saturday in Treme

Councilmember Palmer and partners announce changes to this week's food pantry schedule

NEW ORLEANS — In observance of Good Friday, District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Second Harvest Food Bank will cancel their drive-thru food pantry in Algiers at the Arthur Monday Center Friday, April 2.

However, Councilmember Palmer and Culture Aid NOLA will host a food pantry in Treme on Saturday, April 3, for residents dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than a year now, Councilmember Palmer has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, and Culture Aid NOLA to distribute 600,000 pounds of food to families and individuals in Orleans Parish.

As a reminder, documentation is not required to receive the food items, and walk-ups are welcome. Volunteers are also needed to continue the emergency food distributions.

If you would like to assist, call (504) 658-1030 between Monday – Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM.

Food pantry and meal distribution (drive-up and walk-up):

Saturday, April 3

• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Bell Artspace Campus

• 2100 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119