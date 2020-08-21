Dogs can soon stay overnight at some of Louisiana’s State Parks

BATON ROUGE – Up to half of all Louisiana State Park cabins will be pet friendly in September 2020.
While pets have always been able to walk the trails and outdoor spaces at Louisiana State Parks, they were not allowed to stay overnight in rented cabins. But now, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser along with the Office of State Parks is implementing the Park with Pets policy.
The new policy will allow dogs to stay the night with their owners in rented cabins. This policy change comes in response to a growing number of State Park visitors who want to enjoy the great outdoors with their dogs.
The new Park with Pets policy will go into effect in September and there will be a surcharge of $40.00 per dog to cover their stay, with a maximum of two dogs per cabin.
Guests must prove their dogs are current on all vaccinations and keep their pets leashed while outside. Except for service animals, pets will still be prohibited at group camps, inside enclosed structures and in swimming areas.
For those wanting to rent without pets and are concerned about safety or allergies, at least half of all cabins will remain pet-free.
Sixteen Louisiana State Parks will be implementing the pet policy in their rented cabins:
- Bayou Segnette State Park
- Bogue Chitto State Park
- Chemin-A-Haut State Park
- Chicot State Park
- Cypremort Point State Park
- Fontainebleau State Park
- Jimmie Davis State Park
- Lake Claiborne State Park
- Lake D’Arbonne State Park
- Lake Fausse Pointe State Park
- North Toledo Bend State Park
- Palmetto Island State Park
- Poverty Point Reservoir State Park
- Sam Houston Jones State Park
- South Toledo Bend State Park
- Tickfaw State Park
For more information about Louisiana State Parks, you can visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.