Dogs can soon stay overnight at some of Louisiana’s State Parks

BATON ROUGE – Up to half of all Louisiana State Park cabins will be pet friendly in September 2020.

While pets have always been able to walk the trails and outdoor spaces at Louisiana State Parks, they were not allowed to stay overnight in rented cabins. But now, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser along with the Office of State Parks is implementing the Park with Pets policy.

The new policy will allow dogs to stay the night with their owners in rented cabins. This policy change comes in response to a growing number of State Park visitors who want to enjoy the great outdoors with their dogs.

The new Park with Pets policy will go into effect in September and there will be a surcharge of $40.00 per dog to cover their stay, with a maximum of two dogs per cabin.

Guests must prove their dogs are current on all vaccinations and keep their pets leashed while outside. Except for service animals, pets will still be prohibited at group camps, inside enclosed structures and in swimming areas.

For those wanting to rent without pets and are concerned about safety or allergies, at least half of all cabins will remain pet-free.

Sixteen Louisiana State Parks will be implementing the pet policy in their rented cabins:

Bayou Segnette State Park

Bogue Chitto State Park

Chemin-A-Haut State Park

Chicot State Park

Cypremort Point State Park

Fontainebleau State Park

Jimmie Davis State Park

Lake Claiborne State Park

Lake D’Arbonne State Park

Lake Fausse Pointe State Park

North Toledo Bend State Park

Palmetto Island State Park

Poverty Point Reservoir State Park

Sam Houston Jones State Park

South Toledo Bend State Park

Tickfaw State Park

For more information about Louisiana State Parks, you can visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.