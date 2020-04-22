District B Food Pantry to serve community for third week in a row

NEW ORLEANS – A local food pantry served Mid-City residents this morning for the third consecutive week! The district B Food Pantry provided meals in front of the Tulane Avenue Goodwill.

Hundreds of cars waited patiently to receive their groceries. “This line stretched to Tulane to Carrolton, and ended up all the way to Earheart! That tells you how serious this need is!” District B Councilman, Jay H. Banks shared.

Banks teamed up with multiple organizations around the city to make this weekly event possible. All residents were welcomed.



“If you’re human and hungry, we want you to come and get the food I don’t care what your income is, I don’t care what district you live in, I don’t care anything about any of that” the Councilman said. “If we can help you, we wanna be able to do that.”

Last week, the District B Food Pantry provided over ten thousand pounds of groceries! Today, over thirteen thousand pounds, feeding more than 500 households!



“We are so happy every time they drop off the delivery and we see how much food it is and how many people it’s gonna help and we can create each box!” Volunteer, Jenna Burke told WGNO.

The boxes contained chicken, apples and tomatoes, just to name a few.



The drive-thru wasn’t the only option – residents were welcomed to stand in line as long as they social distanced. “They get what they can carry and we give everybody everything that we can.”



“We know the people are hurting” said Banks. “We know that people are not working. We know that people are struggling to get through this virus and at the end of the day, we’re trying to do al we can to make this easy as possible on our citizens.”

The District B food Pantry will be open every Wednesday starting at 9 AM. The pantry will stay open until supplies run out.