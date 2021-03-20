Dillard, suburban theater have 3-year collaboration

Old fashion cinema theatre seats with wooden arms and flip-up seats

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A historically Black university in New Orleans and a suburban live theater have a three-year agreement for internships and other collaborations.

A news release says Dillard University theater students will have internships with the Jefferson Performing Arts Society.

The theater says the collaboration started in January with eight interns who are working on three spring productions.

Dillard theater faculty members Cortheal Clark and Ray Vazrel say theater majors must complete a course called “Internship in Theatre.”

They say the agreement provides nearby internships with professional experience in acting, stage management, design and technical production.