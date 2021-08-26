Destination Louisiane: Panola Peppers brings the heat

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — Hot sauce is the number-one condiment in the world. That’s why Panola Peppers in Lake Providence brings the heat.

From stirring ingredients to bottling, packaging, and distribution, this 75,000 square-foot facility takes care of it all.

“These fermented peppers are mixed with water, salt, and other ingredients, and they are added to larger kettles,” President and CEO Mike Coullard explained. “They are cooked, further processed, and eventually they are bottled by our wonderful staff here at Panola Pepper.”



Panola Pepper manufactures a variety of liquid sauces which includes about 100 types of hot sauces!



“We manufacture lots of hot sauces, soy sauce, marinades, marinaras, different types of wing sauces, and now we do drink mixes as well,” Mike added.



Their customers include local business owners and nationally recognized brands.

“We provide them an opportunity to come to us and they say ‘Here’s my recipe, will you please make it on a commercial scale and allow us to go market and sell it?” said Mike.



The flavor of these hot sauces isn’t the only reason this company is successful — the employees are a big reason too.



“We try to treat our employees like family and we really appreciate their dedication and hard work,” Promotional Sales Manager Katie Coullard explained.



Katie is the daughter of the original founder, Grady Brown. He started Panola Pepper in 1983.



When he retired, Grady’s son-in-law, Mike, took over as president and CEO.

“My dad started this company to create jobs in this area,” said Katie. “He took his mom’s recipe for hot sauce to create this company Panola just to give back.”



Katie and Mike say it’s simply amazing to see how far this business has come, and they are happy to continue her father’s legacy.



“We feel blessed, we are lucky,” Katie explained. “It warms your heart to know that he did something for the good of other people. It wasn’t for him.”

