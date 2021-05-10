Department of Sanitation welcomes 900 vehicles on ‘Household Hazardous Waste Materials Collection Day’

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans hosted its 11th annual Household Hazardous Waste Materials Collection Day on Saturday.

The Department of Sanitation, under new Director Matt Torri, welcomed 901 vehicles at the Recycling Drop-Off Center at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave.

Residents dropped off a range of items, including garden chemicals, pesticides, household cleaners, drain cleaners, bleach, paint (latex and oil-based), paint thinner, varnish, grout, flammable liquids, muriatic acid, small mercury devices, aerosols, pool shock, antifreeze, motor oil and gasoline,” said Torri.

Photo: City of New Orleans

“We’re thrilled with the great turnout for this year’s event, resulting in the safe disposal of hazardous materials from our neighborhoods. Thanks to the Sanitation employees, City departments and agencies, contractors, and volunteers who make this event possible each year. This is just one more way that we are working together to #CleanUpNOLA.”

The Department of Sanitation also hosts twice-monthly recycling drop-off events – every second and fourth Saturday of the month.