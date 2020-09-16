Crime continues to rise in the New Orleans area; 136 shootings since 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The violent crimes in New Orleans are rising at an alarming rate which has many residents concerned. Fortunately, the NOPD says they located and arrested suspects involved in recent shootings.



Over the past few weeks, several shootings have robbed many lives in the New Orleans area, including a triple homicide in Gentilly just last week. The NOPD announced several updates involving suspects in recent homicides, starting with that incident. A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken into custody.”



“Through futher investigation, we were able to determine that the 15-year-old was, in fact, one of the shooters involved in this triple homicide and as such, we obtained a warrant for his arrest and as of yesterday, he was arrested and booked with three counts of second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree muder,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.



In separate incidents, Ferguson says arrests were made for a homicide that happened in August and another homicide on Tupelo Street that occurred in September. The final arrests announced? Two brothers and an accomplice responsible for a double homicide killing a 23-year-old and a two-year-old.

“So far this year, the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department has investigated 136 homicides compared to 81 last year- 114 in 2018,” explained Ferguson.

An increase Ferguson calls alarming. But he confirms, the NOPD’s dedication to resident’s safety has and will continue to be a priority.



“We, as a department, stand strong and stand committed to ensuring the safety of our city,” said Ferguson.