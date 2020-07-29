COVID-19 vaccination trial in New Orleans; first participants could be dosed this week

NEW ORLEANS – COVID-19 vaccine trials are underway across America including in Louisiana. A local clinic research company is in the process of their own study.

“We’ve got the product on site. We’re waiting for word from the sponsor to start and as soon as we get that, we are logistically ready to go right now,” Principal Investigator at Benchmark Research, George Bauer told us on Wednesday.

Benchmark Research is in phase three of their trial: dosing selected patients with either a vaccination shot or a placebo in hopes of finding a successful vaccine for COVID-19. Bauer says the vaccine will likely have at least a 60% protection for patients. He also noted, the first participants in the area should be dosed this week.



“The goal is for the participant to form antibodies against the COVID virus and to find out how high of a level the antibodies are, how protective they are, and how long they last,” explained Bauer.

Dr. Bauer says Benchmark Research is looking for at least 1,000 participants but he confirmed there are about 400 so far. One participant says it was her duty to be a part of this trial.

“I know someone that had it and unfortunately, they did pass and I just wanna do something very, very helpful for everyone,” COVID-19 vaccine trial participant, Shante Johnson said.



Bauer says, there aren’t high risks in the trial – the reaction should be similar to getting a flu shot. Johnson says the risk is worth the reward. “We have to do it. A lot of people- we have to stand up and get involved,” Johnson told WGNO.

“They can save tons of lives,” said Bauer. “Tons of economies. Tons of jobs. These people that participate in this study, I think are basically saving a good part of the world.”

If you’d like to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine trial at Benchmark Research call 1-888-902-9605.