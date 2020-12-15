COVID-19 vaccination arrives; frontline workers receive vaccine

NEW ORLEANS – After months of anticipation, The coronavirus vaccination finally arrived in multiple states including Louisiana. But for now, only a certain group of people are able to receive the shot.



“After working with COVID patients every single day and just seeing what it can do to patients, I’m just very excited that this is finally happening,” Oschner Health Registered Nurse Macy Aucoin said.

On Monday morning, select Louisiana hospitals began giving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers. Oschner Health had 975 doses and administered 190 vaccinations at the Jefferson Highway, main campus. Workers who received their first dose will return for a second shot in 21 days.

“It honestly wasn’t bad at all. I was kind of expecting it to be a little worse but no, it was similar to a flu shot– it actually hurts less now,” Aucoin told WGNO. “I feel like I’m a little more sore after a flu shot.”

While health leaders believe this vaccine is a leap in the right direction, Governor John Bel Edwards says the key is making the vaccination available in mass and making sure Louisiana is off to a good start.

“This week, we’re gonna receive 39,000 doses over three days,” explained Edwards. “So today, tomorrow, Tuesday and then again on Wednesday.”

An additional 40,000 doses from Pfizer will arrive next week. Later this week, the FDA is scheduled to decide on allowing Moderna to release their COVID vaccination. Aucoin is hopeful this will help expedite the process of making a shot available to the general population.

“We’ve done what we can with wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands but I feel like this is really an opportunity to regain some control and some normalcy again,” said Aucoin.