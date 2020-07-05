COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Louisiana

JEFFERSON PARISH- According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been an additional 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death since July 3rd, 2020 bringing Jefferson Parish numbers to 10,024 cases and 487 deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health also says there have been 1,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Louisiana since July 3rd, 2020. According to the Louisiana Department of Health’s Dr. Joseph Kanter, more than 90% of cases in the state are though community spread.

Director of New Orleans Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Avegno says, over 50% of new cases are connected to young persons under 30 years old. “Ten percent were kids 18 and younger. This is a huge shift in what we’ve been seeing,” Avegno said in late June.

As of July 3rd, 2020, The Louisiana Department of Health says there are 65,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,180 deaths- ten since Friday.