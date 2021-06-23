City recognized among nation’s top “walk-friendly communities”

People walk along Jackson Square in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 26, 2020. – New Orleans, the Louisiana city known as the “Big Easy” famed for its jazz and nightlife, has become an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic gripping the United States. The southern US state now has 2,305 confirmed cases and 83 deaths. New Orleans alone accounts for 997 of the cases and 46 of the deaths. (Photo by Emily Kask / 30203169A / AFP) (Photo by EMILY KASK/30203169A/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Park the car, lock up the bike and lace up the kicks as New Orleans has just been recognized as one of the best places in the country to go for a stroll.

That’s right, New Orleans is among seven U.S. cities recognized by the Walk-Friendly Communities program (WFC) for their commitment to prioritize walking and create safe, comfortable and inviting places to walk.

Each of the awarded cities had previously been recognized as Walk-Friendly Communities, and the new designations demonstrate a sustained commitment to prioritizing people on foot.

In total, New Orleans is one of 34 cities across the country recognized as a Bronze-level Walk-Friendly Community.

“We are excited to see that our work to implement the New Orleans Complete Streets Ordinance and make mobility safer, more accessible and more equitable is being recognized on a national level,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “However, too often we are reminded of how far we have to go, considering the deaths on our roadways due to crashes involving people who walk. We will continue to work to make our streets safer for everyone.”