City Park to host volunteer clean-up event this Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, September 18, the public is invited to help clean up debris from Hurricane Ida at New Orleans City Park.

City Park is asking for volunteers who will work with City Park team members to assist in Hurricane Ida recovery by removing debris or beautification in the Botanical Garden. There will be multiple zones of focus for clean-up.

Those wanting to help can register to volunteer at https://bit.ly/3h7CNKM.

Clean-up will be on Saturday, September 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

According to city officials, the park’s dense urban tree canopy was incurred a major impact resulting in the loss of many specimen trees, dangling limbs requiring removal, and significant debris on the ground plane.

The public is also invited to donate if they are able to assist with Park recovery efforts, by visiting https://www.friendsofcitypark.com/donate/city-park-disaster-relief-fund/.