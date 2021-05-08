City offers free summer dance program in Orleans Parish

NOBA Master Artist in Residence Donald Williams and Pre-Professional students at Lyons Rec Center. Photo: Jeff Strout

NEW ORLEANS — The NORD/NOBA Center for Dance will hold onsite registrations for new students May 10-14 for its tuition-free June Twilight Preparatory Dance Program held at six locations in Orleans Parish.

No audition or prior dance experience is required.

As an extension of NOBA’s programs during the academic year, the June Twilight Preparatory Dance Program features evening classes for every level of experience in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, movement and conditioning for ages 4-18.

Registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis during the onsite registrations.

Class schedules, along with registration dates and locations, are included below. For more information, please visit here or call or call 504-522-0996 ext. 201.

Students are required to submit the following items in person at the time of registration:

Completed NOBA enrollment application (available at registration)

Completed NORD waiver (available at registration)

$15.00 Processing Fee (cash only)

NOBA Ballet Student with faculty member Aline de Souza-Myers at Gernon Brown Rec Center. Photo: Jeff Strout

2021 June Twilight Preparatory Dance Program schedules, registration and locations:

Cut Off Rec Center (6600 Belgrade St. – Algiers) – Registration: May 10, 5-7 p.m.

Ballet classes (ages 6-8 & ages 9-18) taught Mondays/Wednesdays, June 7-30

Gernon Brown Rec Center (1001 Harrison Ave. – City Park) – Registration: May 13, 5-7 p.m.

Early Childhood Ballet (ages 4-5) & Ballet (ages 6-9) taught Tuesdays/Thursdays, June 1-24

Joe W. Brown Rec Center (5601 Read Blvd. – New Orleans East) – Registration: May 10, 5-7 p.m.

Ballet (ages 6-8 & ages 9-18) and Jazz/Conditioning (ages 9-18) classes taught on Mondays/Wednesdays, June 7-30

Rosenwald Rec Center (1120 S Broad St. – Central City) – Registration: May 12, 5-7 p.m.

Ballet classes taught Mondays & Modern classes taught Wednesdays (ages 6-8 & ages 9-18), June 7-30

Stallings St. Claude Rec Center (4300 St. Claude Ave. – Bywater/St. Claude) – Registration: May 12, 5-7 p.m.

Early Childhood Ballet/Creative Movement (ages 4-5) taught Tuesdays/Thursdays, June 8 – July 1

Tremé Recreation Community Center (900 N Villere St. – Tremé) – Registration: May 11, 5-7 p.m.

Ballet classes taught Tuesdays/Thursdays & Hip Hop classes taught Mondays/Wednesdays (ages 6-8 & ages 9-18), June 8 – July 1

In addition, NOBA currently offers ongoing tuition-free health/wellness and arts healing classes programming for adults offered online via Zoom, including the Senior Dance Fitness for ages 55+, Dance for Parkinson’s, and Freedom of Movement classes for Veterans.