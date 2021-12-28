City of Kenner announces $10M family entertainment complex

On Tuesday, December 28, officials with the City of Kenner announced a multi-million dollar entertainment complex would begin construction in Spring 2022.

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The City of Kenner will soon be leveling up with a brand new entertainment complex, and the business filling the four walls is no stranger to the New Orleans area.

On Tuesday, December 28, Mayor Ben Zahn and Councilman Mike Sigure announced plans were in the works for Laser Tag of Metairie to convert what is currently a Furniture Mart into a family recreation center.

City officials say the property, which fronts both Veterans Boulevard and Kansas Avenue, will bring new opportunities for Laser Tag, including an additional 8,000 square feet of space and plenty of parking.

“We’ve been working on this with them for some time with a non-disclosure agreement until the sale of

Furniture Mart was completed and plans for the new location could be announced,” Sigur said.

Plus, business officials say the new venue will provide entertainment for kids and adults alike.

“The Kenner store will be much more than just a Laser Tag, with plans to add 12 bowling lanes, axe throwing cages, arcade and virtual reality games, and a restaurant with a bar,” explained Laster Tag owner David Franicevich.

The building, located at 2421 Veterans was a Circuit City prior to being transformed into a Furniture Mart in 2009. Representatives with the City say they are sad to see Furniture Mart leave but look forward to the future of the property.

“This is great news for the city of Kenner and yet another indication of the vibrant business climate in our city,” said Mayor Zahn.

Construction is expected to begin in March with plans to open the new facility in summer 2022.