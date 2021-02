Old Metairie Village parking lot sees high water due to heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon (Photo: Brooke Laizer/WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS — Due to heavy thunderstorms dumping into New Orleans on Thursday, the City has tweeted out approval for residents to utilize neutral ground parking to avoid rising water and city street flooding.

As heavy rain continues to fall in #NOLA, the @CityOfNOLA will allow parking on neutral grounds. Move vehicles to higher ground in areas that flood frequently. Please don't block intersections, sidewalks, or bike paths.



Restrictions will go back into effect at 6pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/QXlz4bDSrc — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) February 11, 2021

As stated in the tweet above, parking restrictions will go back into effect at 6pm Thursday evening.

Some areas are already experiencing rising water in streets and parking lots, such as Old Metairie Village as seen in images sent in by WGNO Meteorologist Brooke Laizer.

Old Metairie Village (Photo: Brooke Laizer/WGNO)