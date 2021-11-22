ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans for a holly jolly good time

Santa Claus and an elf enjoying the snowfall on the NOLA ChristmasFest ice rink (Photo: Ashley Doubleday, The Ehrnhardt Group)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year in New Orleans and one event is sure to take the holiday season to the next level! ChristmasFest 2021 combines food, games, rides, and all the holly jolly fun that is sure to have something for everyone.

Event Details

December 17-22 and December 25-30

and Hosted at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Visitor sessions divided into 4.5 hour time slots with limited capacity

Buy tickets here

Come one, come all for festive events and family activities!

Activities

ChristmasFest will return to the Big Easy with “The Big Freezy,” a reimagined ice zone. There, visitors can find a real ice-skating rink, an expanded magical slope slide, and a brand-new ice bocce court. Organizers say the popular Skating with Santa event will make its second appearance at the Fest as well.

All ages are welcome at ChristmasFest, where there is sure to be something for everyone. Other festivities include:

Awaiting the magical performaces on the Holiday Stage

Taking flight on the Big Blast Blizzard ride

Strolling along the Winter Woodland Way

Festing on holiday treats at the Chalet Cafe or Tinsel Tavern

Catch a ride aboard the Kringle Carousel

Explore the Yuletide Market for unique crafts and stocking stuffers

Tickets, Parking, and COVID-19 Protocol

Tickets

Festivalgoers can purchase tickets in advance or onsite during box office hours. Organizers say festivities will be divided into 4.5-hour time slots with limited capacity to encourage social distancing. Because some time slots will sell out quickly, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets early to receive desired time slots.

Pricing

$20 during weekdays

$25 for Saturday and Sunday admission

Special advance group pricing ($15/person) available for parties of 15 or more

Parking

Parking will be available across from the ChristmasFest Hall H entrance (map here). Those traveling long miles are encouraged to enhance their holiday stay at the Papa Noel hotel.

COVID-19 Protocol

Event details are subject to change based on state and local COVID-19 guidelines. ChristmasFest will follow the mandates in place, which include:

Attendees ages 12 and over, will be required to show proof of vaccine and/or a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours in order to gain entry with their ticket.

Attendees ages 11 and under do not have any additional requirement on their entry.

Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged. (Subject to change based on City/State guidelines.)

For the latest updates about on-site safety protocols and/or any admission requirements, click here.

“We are delighted to offer this special holiday celebration to the New Orleans community and visitors once again,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center President. “As this is our eighth year with this exciting holiday attraction, we look forward to bringing holiday cheer and a bit of normalcy to kids and parents alike.”

Get Connected

For more information, click here to visit the ChristmasFest website, or visit the Fest on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.