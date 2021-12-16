Central City community stirs up healthy recipes with local chef

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Central City community gathered to share healthy vegetable recipes and participate in a cooking demonstration by a local chef on Thursday.

USI partnered with Top Box and A Partnership for a Healthier America to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to 1,000 New Orleans families.

Families in the Central City Community picked up food boxes and healthy food preparation tips from local chef Eisha Knox.

The “Good Food for All” program and cooking demonstrations will continue through the first part of 2022.

The event was meant to show the community how important fresh fruits and vegetables are for positive health outcomes. This was one of their steps to ensure that all families are stable and thriving.

Vegetables are donated and distributed weekly to 1,000 NOLA families throughout the city according to USI.