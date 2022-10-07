Happy fall, Louisiana! We know that autumn in the Deep South doesn’t always mean a cool breeze and piles of leaves, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have fun celebrating! WGNO is here to bring you some of the best fall-themed activities from pumpkin patches, to fairs, to even a fishing rodeo! See the full list below.
Celebrating fall in New Orleans
- Zombie Paintball
- October 1 at NOLA Motorsports Park
- Oktoberfest
- 11AM-8PM on Sept. 24-25 and October 1-2
- Located at Faubourg Brewing Co.
- National Fried Chicken Festival
- October 1st-2nd
- Located on New Orleans Lakefront
- Creole Death and Mourning Tours
- October 5-November 14
- Located at the Hermann-Grima House (1132 Royal St.)
- Halloween Hidden Treasures Courtyard Tour and Wine Tasting
- October 8 from 3-7pm
- Located at New Orleans Spring Fiesta (826 St. Ann St.)
- Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
- October 13, October 27 at 6:30 pm
- Located at Livaudais Hall (2205 Second St.)
- Boo Carré Halloween Haunt
- October 15 from 10am-4pm
- Located at the French Market
- Howl-O-Weenie: THE Dog Costume Contest of the Season
- October 15 from 3-5pm
- Located at Dat Dog on Magazine Street
- Swampus Returns
- October 15 from 7-9pm
- Located at Horseshoe Drive at NORD
- Ghost in the Oaks
- October 20-23 from 5-9pm
- Located at New Orleans City Park
- Boo at the Zoo
- October 21-23 from 10am-5pm
- Located at Audubon Zoo
- Fresh Mint Fest
- October 21-22 from 9am-2pm
- Located at One Eyed Jacks and Midnight Revival (1104 Decatur Street)
- Krewe of BOO!
- Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on October 22
- French Quarter, Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral
- Treme Fall Festival
- October 22-23
- Starts at St. Augustine Catholic Church
- New Orleans Zombie Run
- October 22 from 9am-1pm
- Located at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
- Brujeria Carnaval
- October 27-31 from 8pm-5am daily
- Located at the New Orleans Sheraton (500 Canal St)
- Brews and Boos
- October 28-29 from 9pm-Midnight
- Located at New Orleans City Park
- LGBT Halloween New Orleans (HNO)
- October 28-30
- Located in the French Quarter
- Halloween Balcony Party
- October 29-31 from 11pm-2am
- Located at Cornet Restaurant (700 Bourbon St.)
- Longue Vue Fall Fest
- October 29 from 3-5pm
- Located at Longue Vue House & Gardens (7 Bamboo Rd.)
- Cosmos & Cauldrons Halloween Drag Cabaret
- October 30 from 10-11pm
- Located at the Jazz Playhouse (300 Bourbon St.)
- Dark Gift Alliance
- October 30 from 8pm-Midnight
- Located at the River Room (600 Decatur St., Level 4)
- Devil’s Night: The Vivacious Burlesque Experience
- October 30 from 9-11pm
- Located at the Joy Theater (1200 Canal St.)
Fall events in St. Charles Parish
- 50th annual Fall Festival
- Saturday, Nov 12 -Sunday, Nov 13
- 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Located at 13034 River Road in Destrehan, LA
Fall events in Jefferson Parish
- Gretna Fest
- Friday, October 7, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Located at 327 Huey P Long Ave, Gretna, LA
- New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House
- Sept. 23-Oct. 31st
- 7 pm-Midnight
- Que Pasa Festival
- Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Located at Lafreniere Park 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie, LA
- Top Taco Festival
- Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m.to 11p.m.
- Located at Lafreniere Park 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie, LA
Fall events in St. John the Baptist Parish
- Visit Montz Pumpkin Farm
- Located at 17834 River Rd., LaPlace, LA
- Andouille Festival
- October 14-16
- Located at Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park in LaPlace
Fall events in Lafourche Parish
- Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay
- Friday, October 21-Sunday October 23
- Located 326 Highway 304, Chackbay, LA, United States, LA
- French Food Festival
- Fri, Oct 28 – Sun, Oct 30
- Friday 5:30p.m.-10p.m., Saturday 12:00p.m.-1p.m., Sunday
- Located 307 E 5th St, Larose, LA
- Thibodeaxville Fall Festival
- Saturday, November 12
- 8:30 a.m-5p.m.
- Downtown Thibodaux, LA 70301
Fall events in Orleans Parish
- The Mortuary Haunted House
- Located 4800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
- Open Friday from 6 p.m.to 11:30 p.m. Saturday- Sunday 5p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow
- Located 44 Vivian Ct, New Orleans, LA 70131
- October 28 (Friday), 29 (Saturday), and 31 (Monday, Halloween).
- Doors open at 7 PM and stay open until 10 PM or until the last visitor leaves.
Fall events in Plaquemines Parish
- Jean Laffite Seafood Festival
- Friday, November 11, 11 a.m. to Sunday 9 p.m.
- Located at Jean Lafitte Auditorium, 4953 City Park, Jean Lafitte, LA
Fall events in St.Tammany Parish
- Bluesberry Festival
- Saturday, October 8, 11:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Located at Bogue Falaya Wayside Park 213 Park Dr, Covington, LA
- Louisiana Food Truck Festival
- Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Harbor Center 100 Harbor Center Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461
- Octoberfest 2022 in Olde Towne
- Saturday, October 8,4 p.m.-10p.m.
- Old Town Slidell Soda Shop 301 Cousin St, Slidell, LA
- Annual Dachshund Race & Fall Festival
- Sun, Oct 16, 12 – 4 PM
- Located at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church 57210 Allen Rd, Slidell, LA
- Monster Mash
- Saturday, October 22, 10 am. to 2 p.m.
- Bogue Falaya Wayside Park 213 Park Dr, Covington, LA
- Elvis Louisiana Bayou King Fest
- November 17-20 (Recurring Recurring weekly on Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday)
- Located at the Fuhrman Auditorium, Covington LA 128 W 23rd Avenue 70433
- 41st Annual Olde Towne Slidell Fall Street Fair
- October 29-October 30 (reoccurring)
- 10 AM-5 PM each day
- Located at Olde Town Slidell 333 Erlanger Ave. Slidell LA
Fall events in Tangipahoa Parish
- Louisiana Renaissance Festival
- November 5-6,12-13,10,25-27 and December 3-4, and 10-11
- Located at 46468 River Rd. Hammond
Fall events in Terrebonne Parish
- Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade
- Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fall events in Hancock County
- Coleman Avenue Fall Fest
- Sat, Oct 15 – Sun, Oct 16
- Located at Coleman Ave, Waveland, MS
Fall events in Pearl River
- Honey Island Swamp fest
- Fri, Nov 18 – Sat, Nov 19
- located at Pearl River Town Hall 39460 Willis Alley, Pearl River, LA
