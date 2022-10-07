Happy fall, Louisiana! We know that autumn in the Deep South doesn’t always mean a cool breeze and piles of leaves, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have fun celebrating! WGNO is here to bring you some of the best fall-themed activities from pumpkin patches, to fairs, to even a fishing rodeo! See the full list below.

Celebrating fall in New Orleans

Zombie Paintball October 1 at NOLA Motorsports Park



Oktoberfest 11AM-8PM on Sept. 24-25 and October 1-2 Located at Faubourg Brewing Co.



National Fried Chicken Festival October 1 st -2 nd Located on New Orleans Lakefront



Creole Death and Mourning Tours October 5-November 14 Located at the Hermann-Grima House (1132 Royal St.)



Halloween Hidden Treasures Courtyard Tour and Wine Tasting October 8 from 3-7pm Located at New Orleans Spring Fiesta (826 St. Ann St.)



Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics October 13, October 27 at 6:30 pm Located at Livaudais Hall (2205 Second St.)



Boo Carré Halloween Haunt October 15 from 10am-4pm Located at the French Market



Howl-O-Weenie: THE Dog Costume Contest of the Season October 15 from 3-5pm Located at Dat Dog on Magazine Street



Swampus Returns October 15 from 7-9pm Located at Horseshoe Drive at NORD



Ghost in the Oaks October 20-23 from 5-9pm Located at New Orleans City Park



Boo at the Zoo October 21-23 from 10am-5pm Located at Audubon Zoo



Fresh Mint Fest October 21-22 from 9am-2pm Located at One Eyed Jacks and Midnight Revival (1104 Decatur Street)



Krewe of BOO! Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on October 22 French Quarter, Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral



Treme Fall Festival October 22-23 Starts at St. Augustine Catholic Church



New Orleans Zombie Run October 22 from 9am-1pm Located at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant



Brujeria Carnaval October 27-31 from 8pm-5am daily Located at the New Orleans Sheraton (500 Canal St)



Brews and Boos October 28-29 from 9pm-Midnight Located at New Orleans City Park



LGBT Halloween New Orleans (HNO) October 28-30 Located in the French Quarter



Halloween Balcony Party October 29-31 from 11pm-2am Located at Cornet Restaurant (700 Bourbon St.)



Longue Vue Fall Fest October 29 from 3-5pm Located at Longue Vue House & Gardens (7 Bamboo Rd.)



Cosmos & Cauldrons Halloween Drag Cabaret October 30 from 10-11pm Located at the Jazz Playhouse (300 Bourbon St.)



Dark Gift Alliance October 30 from 8pm-Midnight Located at the River Room (600 Decatur St., Level 4)



Devil’s Night: The Vivacious Burlesque Experience October 30 from 9-11pm Located at the Joy Theater (1200 Canal St.)



Fall events in St. Charles Parish

50th annual Fall Festival Saturday, Nov 12 -Sunday, Nov 13 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. Located at 13034 River Road in Destrehan, LA



Fall events in Jefferson Parish

Gretna Fest Friday, October 7, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Located at 327 Huey P Long Ave, Gretna, LA



New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House Sept. 23-Oct. 31 st 7 pm-Midnight



Que Pasa Festival Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Located at Lafreniere Park 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie, LA

Top Taco Festival Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m.to 11p.m. Located at Lafreniere Park 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie, LA



Fall events in St. John the Baptist Parish

Visit Montz Pumpkin Farm Located at 17834 River Rd., LaPlace, LA



Andouille Festival October 14-16 Located at Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park in LaPlace



Fall events in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay Friday, October 21-Sunday October 23 Located 326 Highway 304, Chackbay, LA, United States, LA



French Food Festival Fri, Oct 28 – Sun, Oct 30 Friday 5:30p.m.-10p.m., Saturday 12:00p.m.-1p.m., Sunday Located 307 E 5th St, Larose, LA



Thibodeaxville Fall Festival Saturday, November 12 8:30 a.m-5p.m. Downtown Thibodaux, LA 70301



Fall events in Orleans Parish

The Mortuary Haunted House Located 4800 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Open Friday from 6 p.m.to 11:30 p.m. Saturday- Sunday 5p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow Located 44 Vivian Ct, New Orleans, LA 70131 October 28 (Friday), 29 (Saturday), and 31 (Monday, Halloween). Doors open at 7 PM and stay open until 10 PM or until the last visitor leaves.



Fall events in Plaquemines Parish

Jean Laffite Seafood Festival Friday, November 11, 11 a.m. to Sunday 9 p.m. Located at Jean Lafitte Auditorium, 4953 City Park, Jean Lafitte, LA



Fall events in St.Tammany Parish

Bluesberry Festival Saturday, October 8, 11:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Located at Bogue Falaya Wayside Park 213 Park Dr, Covington, LA



Louisiana Food Truck Festival Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Harbor Center 100 Harbor Center Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461



Octoberfest 2022 in Olde Towne Saturday, October 8,4 p.m.-10p.m. Old Town Slidell Soda Shop 301 Cousin St, Slidell, LA



Annual Dachshund Race & Fall Festival Sun, Oct 16, 12 – 4 PM Located at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church 57210 Allen Rd, Slidell, LA



Monster Mash Saturday, October 22, 10 am. to 2 p.m. Bogue Falaya Wayside Park 213 Park Dr, Covington, LA



Elvis Louisiana Bayou King Fest November 17-20 (Recurring Recurring weekly on Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) Located at the Fuhrman Auditorium, Covington LA 128 W 23rd Avenue 70433

41st Annual Olde Towne Slidell Fall Street Fair October 29-October 30 (reoccurring) 10 AM-5 PM each day Located at Olde Town Slidell 333 Erlanger Ave. Slidell LA



Fall events in Tangipahoa Parish

Louisiana Renaissance Festival November 5-6,12-13,10,25-27 and December 3-4, and 10-11 Located at 46468 River Rd. Hammond



Fall events in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade



Fall events in Hancock County

Coleman Avenue Fall Fest Sat, Oct 15 – Sun, Oct 16 Located at Coleman Ave, Waveland, MS



Fall events in Pearl River

Honey Island Swamp fest Fri, Nov 18 – Sat, Nov 19 located at Pearl River Town Hall 39460 Willis Alley, Pearl River, LA



