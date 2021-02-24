Carrollton Water Plant complex receives $20 million for upgrades, Cantrell says more possible

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other City officials reviewed the power plan presented by the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans during the monthly Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.

The presentation was part of the continued collaboration between the City and the SWBNO to ensure that residents remain as safe as possible with the infrastructure in place and with the improvements to come.

“From day one, this Administration recognized the increasing vulnerability of the Sewerage and Water Board power generation system and got to work on identifying funds to support efficiency upgrades,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“To that end, the City pushed for and received approximately $20 million in state capital outlay funds to begin construction on the new power complex at the Carrollton Water Plant which is now under way,” the Mayor continued. “There may be an opportunity in the next legislative session to access an additional $34 million of committed resources available for work at the power complex.

“We remain firm in our commitment to ensure SWBNO power reliability for the City of New Orleans.”