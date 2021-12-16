NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday evening, Cam Jordan of the Saints took 30 Youth Empowerment Project participants shoe shopping at Sneaker Politics and gifted each young person with a brand new pair of sneakers.

Cam Jordan takes Youth Empowerment Project participants shoe shopping

Although Cam was unable to be there in person due to COVID protocols, he appeared on Zoom to let young people hear the good news directly from him.

Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) is a community-based organization that offers free mentoring, education, employment readiness, and enrichment programs to young people, ages 7-24.

“We feel grateful to have someone like Cam Jordan in New Orleans. He has shown his commitment to YEP and the young people we serve time and time again. It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we really appreciate Cam going out of his way to make the holidays a little brighter for our participants.” -Jerome Jupiter, YEP’s Chief of Operations