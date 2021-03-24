Beauregard-Keyes to host inaugural Easter Egg Hunt

NEW ORLEANS — The historic Beauregard-Keyes House will host an inaugural Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, March 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum’s unique Parterre Garden at 1113 Chartres Street (across from the Old Ursulines Convent).

Children of all ages are invited.

Doors open at 2 p.m., and the hunt will start at 2:20 for kids under 5 and 2:30 for the big kids.

After the hunt, everyone is invited to join in for egg dyeing and photos with the Easter Bunny in the Beauregard-Keyes House courtyard.

Light refreshments will be available for parents as well as the opportunity to tour the historic home.

Complimentary eggs and candy will be also provided.

Children are asked to bring their own Easter baskets.

Spots are limited! Tickets are available at bkhouse.org.